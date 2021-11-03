Richland School District: Live voting results in November election
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Results for the Nov. 2 election have just been posted for candidates running for positions in the Richland School District.
For Director No. 1, Audra Byrd is ahead with 52.5% of the vote. She describes herself as a stay-at-home mom who supports alternative learning environments and rejects topics like critical race theory.
Danica Garcia currently has 47.28% of the vote. She is also a parent and an educator who hopes to increase students’ college and career readiness while supporting their social wellbeing.
Only 0.23% of the votes were write-in, bringing the current total number of votes to 12,414.
For Director No. 2, Rick Jansons is defending his seat on the Richland school board with 53.41% of the vote. His opponent, Ben Griggs, has 46.24% of the vote.
Only 0.35% of the votes were write-in, bringing the current total number of votes to 12,319.
For Director No. 3, Misipati ‘Semi’ Bird is leading with 52.04% of the vote while his opponent, Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Vann-Clark has 47.67%.
This is an ongoing story and it will be updated accordingly.
Only 0.29% of the votes were write-in, bringing the current total number of votes to 12,281
WANT TO LEARN MORE ABOUT ELECTION RACES IN YOUR COMMUNITY? EXPLORE BELOW:
- Benton County Results
- Franklin County Results
- Yakima County Results
- Kittitas County Results
- Walla Walla County Results
WANT A LOOK AT RESULTS STATEWIDE: WA State Results
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.