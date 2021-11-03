Richland School District: Live voting results in November election

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Results for the Nov. 2 election have just been posted for candidates running for positions in the Richland School District.

For Director No. 1, Audra Byrd is ahead with 52.5% of the vote. She describes herself as a stay-at-home mom who supports alternative learning environments and rejects topics like critical race theory.

Danica Garcia currently has 47.28% of the vote. She is also a parent and an educator who hopes to increase students’ college and career readiness while supporting their social wellbeing.

Only 0.23% of the votes were write-in, bringing the current total number of votes to 12,414.

For Director No. 2, Rick Jansons is defending his seat on the Richland school board with 53.41% of the vote. His opponent, Ben Griggs, has 46.24% of the vote.

Only 0.35% of the votes were write-in, bringing the current total number of votes to 12,319.

For Director No. 3, Misipati ‘Semi’ Bird is leading with 52.04% of the vote while his opponent, Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Vann-Clark has 47.67%.

This is an ongoing story and it will be updated accordingly.

Only 0.29% of the votes were write-in, bringing the current total number of votes to 12,281

A quick note from the Benton County elections office: 28,662 ballots were included in these results, released at 8 p.m. Around 10,000 projected ballots are still left to be counted. The next scheduled update in Benton County is Wednesday before noon. We’ll have those at the top of our home page.

There are 454 challenged ballots, where maybe envelopes weren’t signed, or signatures do not match those on file. Those voters will get a call or a letter in the mail from the elections office — a chance to clear things up.

WANT TO LEARN MORE ABOUT ELECTION RACES IN YOUR COMMUNITY? EXPLORE BELOW:

WANT A LOOK AT RESULTS STATEWIDE: WA State Results

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.