Richland School District motions to bring all students back into classrooms

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Images courtesy of Richland School District, Facebook

RICHLAND, Wash. — With vaccination efforts in full swing and stabilizing COVID-19 metrics in Benton and Franklin counties, the Richland School Board decided upon a tentative return to full-time, in-person learning for all students in April. This decision is contingent on Governor Inslee and state officials changing their guidance to follow updated protocols advised by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The tentative return date is set for Monday, April 19, per the RDS’s Facebook post. Students as young as Pre-K and as old as 12th Grade will be cleared for a return if they opt for it, as confirmed to KAPP-KVEW by a Richland School District official. From Wednesday, April 14 to Friday, April 16, Richland schools will have “asynchronous learning days for all students to allow school staff to modify classrooms, amend lesson plans and make other preparations.”

The Richland School District (RSD) will continue to offer a variety of alternative learning methods for students who may have extenuating circumstances or pre-existing conditions that make them vulnerable to COVID-19.

RELATED: Pasco School Board votes to return for full-time, in-person education

At the elementary school level, Continued Distance Learning (CDL) will be offered throughout the duration of the school year. For middle and high schoolers, Richland schools offer the opportunity to participate in classes via Zoom. Furthermore, a full-time, remote learning experience called Richland Virtual School is set to continue into the following school year.

Hybrid learning has been made available at all levels in the Richland School District. That will remain the case through the completion of this school year at the very least.

To ensure the greatest preventative measures are being taken to protect Richland’s students, teachers and staff, the school district has been working with safety consultants and trouble-shooting the logistics of returning most of a school population for full-time learning.

LOCAL EDUCATION HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Hermiston schools set to bring all students back for in-person learning this April

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.