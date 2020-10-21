Richland School District pushes back start date for hybrid learning

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland School District has released new start dates for hybrid learning this fall.

Below is the list of new dates:

– DD Preschool (ELC) and kindergartners: Wednesday, Oct. 28

– ECEAP Preschool (ELC) and Grades 1-2: Wednesday, Nov. 4

– Grades 3-5: Thursday, Nov. 12

According to RSD, the delay will help the district ensure that protocols and procedures in response to COVID-19 are working as intended. It also will give schools time to address any issues found as part of walkthroughs, ensure staff are properly trained and accommodate students not ready to return to in-person learning.

Previously, the hybrid learning start date for DD preschoolers and kindergarten students was Monday, Oct. 26. ECEAP preschoolers and grades 1-2 were supposed to return on Monday, Nov. 2, and grades 3-5 on Monday, Nov. 9.

