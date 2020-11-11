Richland School District requiring parents to verify their child is healthy, everyday

RICHLAND, Wash – In an effort to limit coronavirus cases, the Richland School District is now requiring parents of students who are learning in-person to fill out a questionnaire about their child’s health before coming to school each day.

The district is asking parents verify they’ve done this online daily. This is called submitting an “attestation”, which means parents are formally indicating their child has not been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and is not experiencing coronavirus-like symptoms.

However, if a student shows up without this form completed, they are going to have to wait and get their temperatures checked while a staff member contacts their parents.

“Any student who arrives at school without a completed attestation will be kept in a designated space in the school while their families are contacted to assist in completing the attestation. Those students will also have their temperatures checked by school staff,” the district indicates on their website, “Students found to be ill or reporting exposure to COVID-19 upon arrival at school or becoming ill with COVID-19-like symptoms while at school will be kept in a designated space at the school and their parents contacted to pick them up.”

Lynn Hubbell, a grandparent of a student in a Richland elementary school, says she thinks the new rule is a step in the right direction. Previously, she and her grandson learned that they may have been exposed to the virus while with a friend.

“My friend said that she had been exposed and the first thing I did was call the school and go get him. I don’t want anyone else to get sick. So I appreciate the fact that their taking precautions all the way around,” said Hubbell.

Hubbell is a firm believer in the benefits of in-person learning. She hopes others will take the questionnaire seriously for the sake of the children.

“I believe being social and learning how to get along with kids is important. You don’t get that on the internet,” said Hubbell.

According to the Washington State Department of Health, COVID-19 symptoms “may be similar to those of illnesses like the flu or common cold. Many people with COVID-19 have mild symptoms, and some have no symptoms.”

The health department made this list to help you tell if “is it COVID-19?”

