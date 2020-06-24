Richland School District selects new superintendent

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli, Emily Oliver

Shelley-Redinger

RICHLAND, Wash. – The Richland School District has selected a new superintendent, after their prior pick turned down the offer due to coronavirus concerns.

Superintendent Shelley Redinger will be taking over at RSD after eight years serving Spokane Public Schools, according to a news release.

The news comes after the Richland School Board previously selected Mark Davidson for the position, but he withdrew his acceptance earlier this month, citing concerns over COVID-19 and the uncertainty it presents. He will remain at his current school district in Alberta, Canada.

“I am grateful to the team at Spokane Public Schools and to the Spokane community for the collaboration and support I have experienced here,” Redinger said in a release.

“I know Spokane has a bright future and I look forward to continuing to advocate for education in eastern Washington in my new position in Richland,” she continued.

School Board President Jerrall Haynes said Redinger will be missed, and noted the school board is currently evaluating options for moving ahead with a replacement for her position.

“While we are sad to see Shelley go, we appreciate everything she has done to help SPS progress and position the district for even greater success in the future.”

