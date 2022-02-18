Richland Schools drop premature ‘Mask Choice’ rule as WA leaders set deadline for mask mandate

by Dylan Carter

RICHLAND, Wash. — Now that government leaders have solidified an expiration date for indoor mask requirements across Washington state, the Richland School District (RSD) is changing course on its decision to make masks optional immediately.

According to a notice on the RSD’s website, this decision was made during an emergency meeting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, February 17. During the public portion of that meeting, the school board voted to modify its prior motion for ‘Mask Choice;” adhering to the state’s March 21 deadline for mask requirements.

The following comments were offered as part of the RSD’s statement on its website:

This decision aligns district policy with state requirements and will allow students and staff to return to in-person learning. The district appreciates the community’s patience and understanding as we worked to resolve challenges this week. With near-normal conditions in our schools on the horizon, we ask our entire community to come together to support our students.

Under this decision, masks will continue to be required for students, faculty, and anyone else inside RSD facilities.

Please be advised that masks are required on school buses indefinitely because of a federal mandate. State and local jurisdictions do not possess the ability to supersede federal mandates.

The decision was formally announced on Thursday afternoon when Governor Jay Inslee and Chris Reykdal, the State Superintendent of Public Instruction, hosted a public press conference.

