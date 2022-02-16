Richland Schools issue emergency closure for Feb. 16 following mask vote
RICHLAND, Wash. — In the wake of the Richland School Board’s special vote to make masks optional during a special meeting on Tuesday night, all Richland Schools and District facilities will be closed on Wednesday, February 16.
The School District issued the announcement on Tuesday night after its board voted three-to-two in favor of making masks optional for all students and staff members.
The following notice is posted on the Richland School District’s website:
All RSD schools and facilities are in an emergency closure for Wednesday, Feb. 16 to plan a path forward. No student transportation will be provided, including to Delta High School or Tri-Tech Skills Center.
Tomorrow’s closure will allow leaders from Richland Schools to have extra time to discuss its next moves in wake of this decision.
As outlined in the previous article, the Washington State Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) is likely to withhold funding so long as the RSD stops requiring masks inside of its facilities despite their warning notices.
This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are announced.
