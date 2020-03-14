Richland schools to close on Monday, stay closed until late April

David Mann by David Mann

RICHLAND, Wash. — All Richland schools will be closed on Monday, March 16 and will remain closed until Friday, April 24.

The closure will begin one day earlier than required for all Washington schools under Friday’s order from Gov. Jay Inslee in response to COVID-19.

Inslee said all campuses, public and private, must be closed for about six weeks between Tuesday, March 17 and Friday, April 24. Education for certain schools may continue online.

The Richland School District said students and staff will have the opportunity to visit schools Tuesday, March 17 through Friday, March 20 to gather personal items and other materials they may need during the closure.

Further details will be forthcoming and be shared at www.rsd.edu, district social media channels and direct electronic communication.

The Kennewick School District has indicated that there will be school on Monday. The Pasco School District plans to have a meeting about future plans at 6:30 p.m. Friday in response to Inslee’s announcement.

Comments

comments