Richland SIU: Man shot by local officer released from hospital

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Image Credit: KAPP-KVEW An abandoned car is pictured after the driver fled from the scene of this collision. He was later shot by a police officer in a nearby location.

RICHLAND, Wash. — Recently, a Richland police officer named Christian Jabri shot a suspect during a conflict following a car collision near SR 240 and Wellsian Way. A Special Investigations Unit (SIU) investigation, which entails interviews, evidence collection and scene processing to connect the missing pieces.

The SIU investigation was completed on Tuesday and more information has been released about the Feb. 1 incident.

Suspect Charlie Suarez was the driver of a vehicle that was part of a collision near SR 240’s Lawless Drive Exit near at Wellsian Way in Richland. His white pickup truck was discovered without any passengers around 7:00 p.m. on Monday evening.

According to the SIU, Suarez fled northbound on SR 240 on-foot.

Yesterday we welcomed Christian Jabri to the Richland PD family. Officer Jabri has joined us as a lateral officer from California. Posted by Richland WA Police Department on Wednesday, November 7, 2018

Officer Jabri allegedly located Suarez at a pedestrian area parallel to the east of SR 240. The SIU report says that Officer Jabri used force on Suarez while attempting to make an arrest, leading to Suarez being shot.

The SIU reports that Suarez was brought to a hospital in the area, where he was treated for the wounds. He’s since been released from the hospital. They also noted that the officer has been in law enforcement for seven years and is in his second year working for the Richland Police Department.

Specific details about why the man was shot haven’t come to fruition just yet. What happened in between Officer Jabri making contact with Suarez and shots being fired is largely unclear at this point

