Richland soccer legend Hope Solo arrested for impaired driving with children in car

by Dylan Carter

AP Former soccer player Hope Solo is 40.

RICHLAND, Wash. — A U.S. soccer legend and Tri-Cities native was arrested in North Carolina for allegedly driving under the influence with her children in the car and resisting arrest.

According to a report by TMZ, Solo was arrested in the parking lot of a Walmart in Winston-Salem on Thursday, March 31. She was taken to the Forsyth County Jail for processing after allegedly resisting arrest.

RELATED: Local Fans Support Richland Native Hope Solo & U.S. Team in World Cup Final

A two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and World Cup winner, Solo was reportedly booked for driving while impaired (DWI), resisting arrest, and a misdemeanor charge of child abuse. If convicted, Solo could face jail time for the combination of charges.

Solo has a history of run-ins with law enforcement including a domestic violence offense, an altercation with a police officer and a physical confrontation with her nephew.

READ: Hope Solo trial date set in assault case (2014)

The Richland native is married to a former NFL player named Jerramy Stevens, with whom she has two young twins who recently turned two years old. TMZ could not confirm whether it was their children in the car but suggested that “it seems likely.”

A retired goalkeeper whose professional dreams began with a stellar career at Richland High School, Solo got her start playing forward. She scored 109 goals in High School and achieved a coveted three-peat in the league title from 1996 to 1999. During her senior year, Richland High School won the state championship for soccer.

She played for the Three Rivers Soccer Club in the Tri-Cities and attended the University of Washington, where she officially switched over to goalkeeper.

RECENT SPORTS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Pasco High School soccer coach receives Coach of the Year Award for the Northwest U.S.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.