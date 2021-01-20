Richland sports bar serves 7-day suspension to avoid 180-day suspension

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

RICHLAND, Wash. — A Richland bar and restaurant won’t be allowed to serve alcohol for seven days as part of a minor suspension by the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board.

On Wednesday afternoon, Kimo’s Sports Bar sent a mass text to its patrons notifying them of the suspension:

Kimo’s Sports Bar: Kimos will not be able to serve any alcohol for 7 days starting this Friday. From the 22nd at noon, until next Friday the 29th at noon, we are not able to serve any alcohol. Know this is only 7 days and is not a permanent thing. Please and thank you.

Once this suspension is completed, Kimo’s will officially move into good standing with the Liquor and Cannabis board. Had they decided not to comply, officials would have suspended their liquor license for 180 days, which is approx. six months.

Kimo’s re-opened to the public briefly during mid-December to support its employees. This was a direct violation of Gov. Inslee’s mandates on indoor dining, which put the bar/restaurant in conflict with the Liquor and Cannabis board in the first place.

By the end of the month, the board voted to suspend the liquor licenses of Kimo’s as well as Koko’s Bartini. However, it seems that Kimo’s has come to terms with the authorities.

