Richland traffic alert: Wright Ave, Goethals Dr closed Thursday

RICHLAND, Wash. — Parts of Wright Avenue and Goethals Drive will be closed down from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 19 as a city contractor works on construction and road improvements.

According to an alert from the City of Richland, Doolittle Construction will be on the scene in Richland working on roads tomorrow.

As a result, Wright Avenue will be closed between Duportail St and Swift Blvd until the early evening on Thursday. A primary detour has been implemented along Cottonwood Dr for commuters passing through the area. There will be signs in place to guide travelers along that detour while road work is being completed.

Additionally, Goethals Drive will be closed from Davenport St to Abbot St on August 19. Additionally, the intersection of Goethals Dr and Abbot St will be temporarily shut down. As a result, access to the Goethals Nature Park and its parking lot will be impacted by road work.

Here is how city officials describe tomorrow’s detour routes for Goethals Dr: “Detour routes are Aaron to Wellsian to Steven to Fitch to Goethals or Abbot to Craighill to Davenport.”

This is officially being called the ‘2021 Slurry Seal Project,’ according to city officials. If you are scheduled to have your garbage collected on the same day as the Slurry Seal Project, you are urged to place your cans at the curb before 6:00 a.m. to ensure they’ll get picked up.

