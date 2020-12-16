Richland traffic eases with opening of Duportail Bridge

Despite pandemic-instilled delays, the Duportail Bridge in Richland should be fully operational.

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

DUPORTAIL BRIDGE (H/T City of Richland, FB)

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Duportail Bridge in Richland is now open as of Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

Equipment delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic extended the process. The final piece of the puzzle, traffic signal components installed at the intersection of SR 240 and Duportail St., completed the process. However, testing is ongoing through the early portion of the day, so commuters should prepare for the possibility of four-way stops at that intersection.

Ultimately, the re-opening of Duportail Bridge is meant to improve safety for all commuters. The bridge is friendly for pedestrians, bicyclists and those traveling in their cars.

Another perk of opening the bridge is an improvement in safety response time for emergency vehicles like ambulances, fire trucks and police vehicles.

RELATED: Richland’s Kayla Barron announced to NASA’s Artemis program

City Manager Cindy Reents is elated with the results of this project and what it means for Richland commuters.

This important piece of infrastructure, along with other corridor improvements, will benefit our entire region for years to come,” Reents stated. “I’d like to recognize and thank our local legislators, community partners, staff, and citizens for their efforts. A project of this magnitude requires extensive collaboration, ingenuity, and patience.”

Like many of the intersections along SR 240, the Washington State Department of Transportation will operate activity on the Duportail Bridge.

RELATED: WHL, Tri-City Americans 2020-2021 season to be delayed

RELATED: Help Tri-Cities children by filling Toy Trolley this weekend