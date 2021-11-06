Richland woman is gearing up for an out-of-this-world adventure to the ISS

RICHLAND, Wash. — A Richland native is preparing for the biggest adventure of her life on Monday — a trip to outer space.

2006 Richland High graduate Kayla Barron has the chance to become the first woman on the moon through NASA’s Artemis program. She’s a mission specialist who, along with her crew, will spend six months at the International Space Station.

READ: Richland’s Kayla Barron announced to NASA’s Artemis program

Barron’s path to NASA was a unique one. Before studying to become an astronaut, Barron was in the United States Navy. She was assigned to the USS Maine, a ballistic missile submarine that’s located in Bangor, Wash., and began her two-year astronaut training program with NASA in 2017.

If the weather is okay next week, Barron and her team should lift off from Florida.

The launch has already been delayed multiple times, citing health and weather concerns.

READ: SpaceX delays astronaut flight due to rough wind, waves

“I think the thing that’s most important to me is just the inspiration of exploration,” Barron said in a NASA interview. “I think we all have this innate sense to explore whether you’re the one who actually gets to step on the moon or not.”

Once on their way, Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, Kayla Barron, and the European Space Agency’s Matthias Maurer will move into the space station, replacing four astronauts who have been living up there since April.

RELATED: SpaceX launch delayed due to astronaut ‘minor medical issue’

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.