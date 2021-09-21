Richland woman says bedbug-infested couch came from local store
RICHLAND, Wash. — For nearly $500 dollars, Richland resident Courtney McGowan thought she had struck gold when she found a large sectional at a local rent-to-own store. But just days after her purchase, a nightmare.
McGowan, her five young children, and extended family members had all been sitting on the new couch when they developed bites, welts, and marks all over their bodies.
“I inspected the couch and it was full of them,” McGowan said, noting the immediate horror across her face as hundreds of bedbugs filled the cushions. “The bites are very itchy. They burn, they sting, they swell.”
McGowan remembered just thinking ‘Oh My God.’
It’s been almost two weeks since the discovery but the bites are still bothering the Richland family. The McGowans had to move to a motel for five days where they remain to this day.
She did, however, accept the refund the company gave for the couch.
Dave Ostler, the manager for ABV Pests, Windows & More, said “it’s not uncommon” for bedbugs to come from rented couches or furniture from secondhand stores.
“That’s how bedbugs find their way around,” Ostler said, adding that the insects are “hitchhikers by nature.”
However, McGowan said another exterminator did not find bedbugs anywhere else in her apartment except for the new sofa.
“I know for a fact that I did not cause this issue. It’s the worst feeling in the world, not feeling like you have a place to go home,” McGowan said.
KAPP-KVEW has been in contact with the company who has not yet released a statement but officials are aware of the complaint.
Ostler recommends getting professional help immediately if you spot any kind of infestation.
The McGowan family also set up a GoFundMe to help cover motel, extermination, and legal fees. To donate, click here.
