Richland’s Christmas light show dazzles in John Dam Plaza

RICHLAND, Wash. – Richland’s John Dam Plaza is ready to go for Christmas!

The City of Richland puts on a festival of lights each each, but this year coronavirus got in the way. However, the city decided to still put up the traditional lights that dance to music.

The light show is made up of fourteen songs, including Neil Diamond’s ‘Sweet Caroline’ and Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You.’

City staff hope the light show will bring a little cheer at the end of a rough year.

