Richland’s Fred Meyer shooting victim ID’d as GoFundMe campaign launches to cover his funeral costs

by Dylan Carter

(GoFundMe)

RICHLAND, Wash. — The man who was tragically shot and killed at the Fred Meyer on Wellsian Way in Richland has been identified by a family friend who launched a GoFundMe campaign in support of the victim’s sister.

KAPP KVEW confirmed with several sources that the man who was murdered on Monday morning was Justin Krumbah. He was known to several employed at the Richland Fred Meyer and is remembered fondly.

The GoFundMe, which was organized by a woman named Samantha—a friend of the late victim’s sister—has 195 donations at the time this article is being published for a sum of $9,260 raised from a $10,000 goal. This was completed in only four hours since being launched.

PREVIOUS: Fred Meyer employee in critical condition, armed suspect at large in deadly Richland shooting

Samanta’s GoFundMe post reads as follows:

Hello, I’m raising money for the cost of funeral arrangements for the Krumbah family. I know a lot of people have heard about the tragic accident today at the Richland Fred Meyer. Justin Krumbah was a victim of the shooting that occurred there and lost his life. I didn’t get the opportunity to meet him, but I do know his sister Krista. She is amazing person and have heard nothing but good things about Justin! If you can please help, it would be appreciated!

Anyone interested in visiting or donating to the online fundraiser can do so by clicking here.

RELATED: “We have an organized effort right now” — Richland PD leadership is confident they’ll apprehend Fred Meyer shooter

Richland police officers responded to the busy grocery store shortly after 11:00 a.m. on February 7 after reports of shots being fired in one of the aisles. The Police Department’s interim chief said that officers attempted life-saving measures when they located Krumbah, but were unable to resuscitate him.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

MORE DETAILS: Fred Meyer offers statement on fatal shooting at Richland store

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.