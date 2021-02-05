Richland’s Kagen Coffee and Crepes expands to Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Kagen Coffee and Crepes opened about three weeks ago in North Spokane.

The original creperies are in Richland and the owner decided to open up another one.

This location is a drive-thru for those who want low contact pick-up, especially in this pandemic.

We’re live at Kagen Coffee and Crepes this morning on North Spokane. This new breakfast spot is originally from the Tri-Cities and they just opened a Spokane location three weeks ago today! @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/MZCS bzru9C — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) February 5, 2021

There are a multitude of sweet and savory breakfast options here, from the Nutella crepe, peanut butter crepes and lemon-flavored crepes to egg, chipotle chicken and turkey bacon crepes.

And of course, you can enjoy it with a nice cup of coffee.

For Valentine’s Day, Kagen Coffee and Crepes is introducing two new crepes flavors: The Monte Cristo and the Chocolate crepe.

The shop is located at 915 E Hawthorne Rd. in Spokane and is open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To see the menu and their other locations, visit their website.