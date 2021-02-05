Richland’s Kagen Coffee and Crepes expands to Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Kagen Coffee and Crepes opened about three weeks ago in North Spokane.
The original creperies are in Richland and the owner decided to open up another one.
This location is a drive-thru for those who want low contact pick-up, especially in this pandemic.
We’re live at Kagen Coffee and Crepes this morning on North Spokane.
This new breakfast spot is originally from the Tri-Cities and they just opened a Spokane location three weeks ago today! @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/MZCS
— Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) February 5, 2021
There are a multitude of sweet and savory breakfast options here, from the Nutella crepe, peanut butter crepes and lemon-flavored crepes to egg, chipotle chicken and turkey bacon crepes.
And of course, you can enjoy it with a nice cup of coffee.
For Valentine’s Day, Kagen Coffee and Crepes is introducing two new crepes flavors: The Monte Cristo and the Chocolate crepe.
The shop is located at 915 E Hawthorne Rd. in Spokane and is open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To see the menu and their other locations, visit their website.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.