Richland’s Kagen Coffee and Crepes expands to Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Kagen Coffee and Crepes opened about three weeks ago in North Spokane.

The original creperies are in Richland and the owner decided to open up another one.

This location is a drive-thru for those who want low contact pick-up, especially in this pandemic.

There are a multitude of sweet and savory breakfast options here, from the Nutella crepe, peanut butter crepes and lemon-flavored crepes to egg, chipotle chicken and turkey bacon crepes.

And of course, you can enjoy it with a nice cup of coffee.

For Valentine’s Day, Kagen Coffee and Crepes is introducing two new crepes flavors: The Monte Cristo and the Chocolate crepe.

The shop is located at 915 E Hawthorne Rd. in Spokane and is open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To see the menu and their other locations, visit their website.

