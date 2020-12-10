Richland’s Kayla Barron announced to NASA’s Artemis program

Kayla Barron, a graduate of Richland High School, has a chance to be the first woman on the moon.

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Five of the astronauts that will be part of the Atremis missions, from left, Jessica Meir, Joe Acaba, Anne McClain, Matthew Dominick, and Jessica Watkins are introduced by Vice President Mike Pence during the eighth meeting of the National Space Council at the Kennedy Space Center Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Cape Canaveral , Fla. (John Raoux)

RICHLAND, Wash. — NASA announced the 18 astronauts taking part in the Artemis program that will send a team, including the first woman, to the moon by 2024. Amongst them is Kayla Barron, who grew up in the Tri-Cities and graduated from Richland High School in 2006.

Specific flight assignments haven’t been determined just yet, but Barron is amongst a historic crew.

"My fellow Americans, I give you the heroes of the future who'll carry us back to the Moon and beyond – the Artemis generation." – @VP Pence introduces the #Artemis team of 18 @NASA_Astronauts, including 5 attending the Space Council, who'll prepare us for missions to the Moon. pic.twitter.com/NyocHHlf2v — Moonbound with #Artemis (@NASA) December 9, 2020

Barron’s path to NASA was a unique one. Before studying to become an astronaut, Barron was in the United States Navy. She was assigned to the USS Maine, a ballistic missile submarine that’s located in Bangor, Wash.

She began her two-year astronaut training program with NASA in 2017. Now, the Richland-native joins eight other women and nine men in the Artemis program.

Another Washingtonian will join her on the crew. Anne McClain, who is a native of Spokane, Wash., has been an astronaut since 2013. She was previously slated to be part of an all-female spacewalk that was canceled due to insufficient equipment.

McClain attended Gonzaga Preparatory School, where she graduated in 1997 before studying at West Point — The United States Military Academy.

RELATED: Two Yakima science teachers receive STEM Research Grants

The team of astronauts taking part in the Artemis program was announced at a meeting of the National Space Council at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. They were announced by the United States Vice President Mike Pence.

“It is amazing to think that the next man and first woman on the Moon are among the names that we just read. The Artemis Team astronauts are the future of American space exploration — and that future is bright,” Pence said.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine was grateful for the support the Artemis project has received from leaders of all political affiliations.

“We are incredibly grateful for the president and vice president’s support of the Artemis program, as well as the bipartisan support for all of NASA’s science, aeronautics research, technology development, and human exploration goals,” Bridenstine said.

This historic event is slated to be the first staffed lunar landing since 1972.

RELATED: Researchers discover tire-derived chemical is poisonous to Coho salmon