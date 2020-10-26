Richland’s ‘ReVamped’ fall carnival kicks off Monday

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

FreeImages.com/Cody Mummau

RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland’s 2020 Fall Carnival ReVamped provides a week of Halloween fun starting Monday, Oct. 26.

The event, put on by Richland Parks & Recreation and HAPO Community Credit Union, offers the community a way to celebrate safely in the days leading up to Halloween.

Events will take place throughout the week. Starting Monday, they will be giving away 500 “Scary in a Sacks.” Sacks feature two pumpkins, pumpkin decorations, tricks & treats and one book donated by The Children’s Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia.

Sacks can be picked up from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at HAPO Community Credit Union headquarters on Williams Blvd. and from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Richland Community Center. Sacks need to be reserved ahead of time.

The week of fall festivities will also feature a virtual pet costume contest and pumpkin decorating contest. To enter, take a photo of your dressed up pet or pumpkin creation and submit it online. Winners will get a prize. Applications for both contests are due Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Halloween-themed movies will also be shown on Friday, Oct. 30. at Columbia Point Marina Park. Hotel Transylvania will be shown at 5 p.m. and The Nightmare Before Christmas will be shown at 7:30 p.m.

Each showing will cost $5 per carload and include one bag of kettle corn. Tickets must be purchased online.