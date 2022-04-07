‘Ride With a Ranger’ event returns to Richland Saturday morning

RICHLAND, Wash.–Are you looking for a fun way to get outside with the kids this weekend? Sign-up for a ride with your local park rangers!

Manhattan Project National Historical Park is partnering with Bike Tri-Cities, the REACH Museum, and Wheelhouse Bike Shop, to host Ride with a Ranger program on Saturday, April 9 at 9:00 am. Ride with a Ranger is a free, family-friendly interpretive bike ride along the Sacajawea Heritage Trail.

Participants will join National Park Service rangers and REACH Museum staff for an 8-mile round-trip ride from Columbia Point Marina Park to the REACH Museum. There will be two stops along the route for presentations on the way to the REACH Museum. At the museum, participants will enjoy hands-on educational activities.

Registration is required to participate in this free event. Event registration is currently open and on closes Friday at 6:00 pm. Bike Tri-Cities paid for museum admission for registrants!

To register and learn more about the event, click here.