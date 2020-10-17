‘Ridin with Biden’ car rally met by Trump counter-rally in Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Minutes before a car rally supporting Joe Biden left WSU Tri-Cities Saturday morning, a group of President Donald Trump supporters showed up to join the route.

The Joe Biden supporters lined up along Sprout Rd. near Hanford High School preparing to leave at 10:00 a.m. for their trip throughout the Tri-Cities when the Trump counter-rally showed up.

Members of the Trump counter-rally told KAPP-KVEW that they were there to peacefully show support for President Trump.

A group of Trump supporters have shown up to the “Ridin with Biden” car rally. The Biden car rally throughout the Tri-Cities is scheduled to begin at 10. Members of the Trump counter-rally say they’ll be following along showing their support for their candidate. @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/e92Yu751fL — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) October 17, 2020

There were approximately 30 vehicles participating in the “Riden with Biden” rally.

The Trump counter-rally had around 30 vehicles as well.

Most supporters participating had signs and flags on their vehicles as they drove through Richland.

The Tri-City Democrats hosted “Ridin with Biden” which was scheduled to last two hours.

