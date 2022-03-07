KENNEWICK, Wash. — Interested in learning more ways to reduce electronic waste and save money on technology repairs? The Right to Repair Campaign is hosting a Zoom webinar this Tuesday, March 8, at 11:30 a.m. PST, according to a recent press release.

“Our Right to Repair campaign aims to give every consumer and small business access to the parts, tools, and service information they need to repair products so we can keep things in use and reduce waste,” according to Right to Repair.

Environment: Oregon seeks to avert environmental catastrophe from quake

The Right to Repair Campaign reports that Americans spend nearly $1,500 on new electronics per household, per year. WashPIRG (Washington Public Interest Research Group) reported, “Americans throw out 416,000 cell phones per day, and only 15 to 20 percent of electronic waste is recycled.”

According to a recent press release, the Zoom webinar hosted by Right to Repair advocates will address consumer-friendly brands and how the U.S. can “repair instead of replace,” to name a few.

Webinar Experts

Nicole Walter: WashPIRG advocate – Seattle

Madison Dennis: WashPIRG organizer – Seattle

Sandy Hayes: North Shore School District Director – Woodinville & Bothell

Abraham Diekhans-Mears: Sales Manager Interconnection Charitable Computer Recycling – Seattle

Elizabeth Chamberlain: iFixIt Sustainability Director

Link to join the Zoom webinar on March 8th at 11:30 a.m. PST: https://publicinterestnetwork-org.zoom.us/j/99300821275?pwd=K25zY2d4WHE5QjFCeE9ISEpnelBFUT09#success.

Learn more about the Right to Repair: Washington House Bill 1810

RECENT IN EDUCATION NEWS ON YAKTRINEWS.COM