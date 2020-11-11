Ring recalls 350,000 smart doorbells after some caught fire

San Francisco (CNN Business) Amazon-subsidiary Ring is recalling hundreds of thousands of video doorbells after receiving reports of them catching fire.

The potential fire hazard impacts around 350,000 2nd generation Ring doorbells sold in the United States and roughly 8,700 more sold in Canada, according to a notice posted by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) on Tuesday.

The $100 doorbells were sold on Ring’s website and on Amazon (AMZN) between June 2020 and October 2020, according to the CPSC.

“The video doorbell’s battery can overheat when the incorrect screws are used for installation, posing fire and burn hazards,” the notice said.

According to the notice, Ring has thus far received 23 reports of doorbells catching fire and causing property damage, as well as eight reports of minor burns.