Rite Aid expands free COVID-19 testing nationwide

Ken Wolter // Shutterstock Another one of the nation’s leading drug store chains, Rite Aid has 2,500 stores in 19 states that employ some 51,000 associates. Originally founded under the name Thrif D Discount Center, the company opened its first store in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Currently, its headquarters are in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, which lies three miles outside of Harrisburg and is home to just under 8,000 people.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — As of January 21, 2021, Rite Aid will offer free COVID-19 testing at 460 drive-thru locations throughout the United States including Washington.

Furthermore, the nationwide pharmacy chain will now test anyone age 4 and older after previously limiting their free testing to people age 13 and older.

According to Rite Aid’s news release, services are being expanded in the following states: California, Washington, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Maryland.

There are eligible Rite Aid two locations in the Tri-Cities: One at 101 N Ely St. in Kennewick and another at 215 N 4th Ave in Pasco. There are also participating locations in Walla Walla, Moses Lake, Spokane Valley, Union Gap and Spokane.

This initiative is being completed in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Participants will complete a self-swab nasal test, which will be overseen by a Rite Aid pharmacist. This is a similar process to the test that’s administered at the CBC West testing site in the Tri-Cities.

Pre-registration is required for drive-thru testing. You can sign up for a Rite Aid COVID-19 test by clicking here.

