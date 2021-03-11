Rite Aid extends vaccination efforts to include educators, school staff

Matt Rourke Shown is a sign outside a Rite-Aid pharmacy in Steelton, Pa., that is administering COVID-19 vaccinations, Friday, March 5, 2021.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Pharmacy chain Rite Aid is now offering COVID-19 vaccination appointments for educators and school staff at locations throughout the United States.

According to a press release issued on Thursday morning, Rite Aid is following the directive to vaccinate school staff issued by the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Biden Administration. Effective immediately, Rite Aid locations are offering COVID-19 vaccination appointments for school staff and educators.

Additionally, Rite Aid is offering COVID-19 vaccinations exclusively to eligible school staff members today, March 11, 2021, and tomorrow, Friday, March 12. Appointments will become available again for all eligible participants on March 13. Please be advised that vaccination requirements are different on a state-by-state basis.

In Washington, we’re in Phase 1B-1 of COVID-19 vaccinations. That means you’re eligible to be vaccinated in Washington state if you meet any of the following criteria:

You are a medical healthcare professional (Nurse, doctor, etc.) You are a first responder (Police officer, firefighter, EMT, etc.) You are age 65 or older You are age 55 or older living in a multi-generation household You are a teacher or staff member at a K-12 school

Rite Aid also introduced its own qualifications for vaccinations. According to their release, you’re now eligible to be vaccinated at a Rite Aid location in the United States if you are a staff member or educator from Pre-K to 12th grade, a childcare worker, a family childcare provider, or if you work for a Head Start or Early Head Start program.

The pharmacy goliath’s chief operating officer, Jim Peters, included the following statement:

“Teachers and school employees are cornerstones of our communities, and we truly appreciate all the hard work and dedication they continue to put into educating our children as we battle this pandemic,” Peters said. “In support of the HHS directive for provider partners to prioritize the vaccination of educators, school staff and licensed childcare staff, we are proud to do our part in protecting school communities and returning educators, staff and students safely back into classrooms. In-person learning is a critical step forward to help address mental health concerns and educational disparities for our most disadvantaged and vulnerable students. We continue to embrace our role in helping end the pandemic.”

To find a nearby location and schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in Washington state, click here.

