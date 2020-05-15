Ritzville murder suspect shot dad multiple times while he was sleeping, authorities say

RITZVILLE, Wash. — The 26-year-old man accused of murder is now in a Multnomah County jail, and police say he killed his dad while he was sleeping.

Around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the Adams County Sheriff’s Department said Grayson Morris went to his dad’s home near Seventh Avenue and Division Street in Ritzville. He drove there in a stolen 2019 Ford Escape.

Authorities say he was armed with a rifle. Morris allegedly kicked in the front door of his dad’s house and went to his bedroom. The sheriff’s department said he shot his sleeping father, Douglas Morris, multiple times. He died at the home.

Following the shooting, Grayson left in the stolen car.

Around 10:30 a.m., Oregon State Police spotted the stolen car in the Hood River area. They started chasing Morris westbound on I-84. During the high-speed chase, Morris allegedly stopped several times and shot at officers. The pursuit stopped near Rooster Rock State Park after police used spike strips. That’s when Morris allegedly carjacked someone and took off again. Near milepost 18, about eight miles away, officers stopped the car using a PIT maneuver. According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Morris was arrested “without further incident.” He was sent to the hospital and later released. He was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center for multiple charges including four counts of attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon, robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and attempt to elude. The motive behind his father’s killing is not known.

