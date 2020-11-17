COVID-19 outbreak stemming from 300+ person wedding near Ritzville

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Grant County Health District (GCHD) asks that anyone who attended a large Nov. 7 wedding near Ritzville to get tested for COVID-19. The district also asks that anyone who attended the wedding to self-quarantine through Nov. 21. This is due to several attendees becoming ill with COVID-19.

To date 17 Grant County cases are associated with this event, with more added daily. Two subsequent outbreaks are linked to attendees diagnosed with COVID-19.

GCHD is currently trying to notify the more than 300 people who attended the wedding about possible exposure. They describe this as an evolving situation.

“We are very thankful to those attendees who have gone in for testing and are staying home. This helps protect their friends, coworkers, and communities from this illness” said District Administrator Theresa Adkinson.

Currently, wedding ceremonies are limited to a total of no more than 30 people. Beginning today, indoor receptions or similar gatherings connected to a wedding are not allowed.

Wedding organizers are encouraged to keep a log of guests at each service. According to the district, this information may be critical to help save lives.

GCHD recommends that anyone who attends a large event seek testing 5-7 days after the event, or sooner if symptoms develop. Additionally, a statewide travel advisory recommends a 14-day quarantine to anyone traveling out of state when they arrive back in Washington and to get tested if symptoms develop.

For detailed information on Grant County COVID-19 related statistics, visit www.granthealth.org.

