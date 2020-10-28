RiverFest at Columbia Park goes virtual

PASCO, Wash.- The annual RiverFest will be online due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Usually, the event takes place at the Columbia Park in Kennewick, but organizers had to get creative and think outside of the box to make sure the event still happened.

This year, a feature named ‘Our Rivers, Our Life’ will air on KAPP KVEW at 7 P.M. on Wednesday, October 28th.

The Pasco Chamber of Commerce’s Executive Director Colin Hastings said the film features the importance of the Snake and Columbia Rivers. It also discusses how fish and dams can exist in harmony. He said there’s some key points he hopes viewers enjoy.

“Maybe a better understandings of all the different layers of what our river system provides whether it’s commerce, whether it’s clean energy, whether it’s transportation, whether it’s recreation, whether it’s ag and irrigation,” he said.

You will also be able to watch shorter versions of the feature here.

