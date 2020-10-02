RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tests positive for coronavirus

CNN — Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, has tested positive for coronavirus, an RNC spokesman announced Friday.

“After a member of her family tested positive for COVID-19, the Chairwoman was tested for the virus. On Wednesday afternoon, she got confirmation she was COVID-19 positive. She has been at her home in Michigan since last Saturday,” RNC spokesman Mike Reed said in a statement.

President Donald Trump announced overnight that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the virus.

McDaniel’s positive test was first reported by The New York Times.

