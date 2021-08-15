ROAD CLOSURE: A portion of Columbia Park Trail closes on Monday

by Margo Cady

Photo courtesy of Richland WA Police Department Facebook page.

RICHLAND, Wash. — Columbia Park Trial will be closed east of Columbia Center Boulevard on Monday for active road improvement construction. Construction will start at 7AM, and is expected to last through October 1st.

Access to Columbia Park Marina and The Reach Museum will be limited. To access these points, the detour is to take State Route 240 East Bound, and take the Edison Street exit. Continue on Columbia Park Trail West Bound. Note that to access Columbia Park Marina, travelers will be moving through an active construction zone.

For the Evergreen Apartments, which are across from the Columbia Park Marina, it’s best to access the Southwest corner of the property through the nearby shopping plaza parking lot.

Detours and signage will be in place. Officials ask the public to use caution while traveling in the area.

