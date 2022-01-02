ROAD CLOSURE: Tollgate Highway (OR 240) closed due to extreme winter conditions

UMATILLA, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) has closed Oregon Route 240, also known as Tollgate Highway, for extreme winter conditions.

The closure is from milepost 1 to milepost 41. Both eastbound and west bound lanes are affected.

ODOT is advising travelers to use alternate routes while the highway is closed.

Currently, there is no planned re-opening time. For Oregon residents, call 511 or 1 (800) 977-6368 for closure updates. Those outside of Oregon can call (503) 588-2941.

You can check for more Oregon road closures here.

