ROAD CLOSURE: Tollgate Highway (OR 240) closed due to extreme winter conditions
UMATILLA, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) has closed Oregon Route 240, also known as Tollgate Highway, for extreme winter conditions.
The closure is from milepost 1 to milepost 41. Both eastbound and west bound lanes are affected.
ODOT is advising travelers to use alternate routes while the highway is closed.
Currently, there is no planned re-opening time. For Oregon residents, call 511 or 1 (800) 977-6368 for closure updates. Those outside of Oregon can call (503) 588-2941.
You can check for more Oregon road closures here.
