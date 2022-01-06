Road Conditions: Latest storm impacts from Snoqualmie Pass to the Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES–Residents of the Mid-Columbia woke up to a blanket of snow Thursday morning. Snow began in the early afternoon hours Wednesday. It continued at a heavy rate through the evening commute and overnight.

Collision totals are in for yesterday’s evening commute. Tri-Cities was by far the worst with major delays on SR 395 and I-182. Yakima: 15 Grandview: 21 Tri-Cities: 50 Walla Walla: 0 pic.twitter.com/v1Wr780pbb — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) January 6, 2022

The Washington Department of Transportation announced the closure of all three main major mountain passes over the Cascades Thursday morning.

After daybreak, WSDOT officials tweeted this statement, “Extreme weather has created conditions so hazardous that it’s too dangerous for our crews to be in the mountain pass areas. Because of that, Snoqualmie, Stevens, White & Blewett passes will not reopen until at least Friday & possibly not until Saturday.”

Extreme weather has created conditions so hazardous that it's too dangerous for our crews to be in the mountain pass areas. Because of that, Snoqualime, Stevens, White & Blewett passes will not reopen until at least Friday & possibly not until Saturday. (1/6) pic.twitter.com/Nj13e9Y6TW — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) January 6, 2022

More than two feet of snow fell over the Cascades, with more on the way through the end of the week.

After a brief break from the precipitation during the afternoon areas in the Tri-Cities and Yakima, rain mix will continue tonight as temperatures warm in the valleys. Heavy mountain snow will continue today in the Cascades and the Blues.

The weather is expected to warm and bring more rain than snow from an atmospheric river to the region in the next few days and flooding could occur, especially in areas of southwestern Washington and northwest Oregon.