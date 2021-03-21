Roads open after pedestrian and vehicle accident

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

Image courtesy of Pasco Police Department Twitter

PASCO, Wash — Officials said roads are now open after a pedestrian versus vehicle accident Friday evening.

The Pasco Police Department Tweeted just after 11 p.m. that officers were investigating the accident that happened on 4th Ave just north of Court St. and south of Pearl St.

Currently, 4th Ave is closed north of Court St and just south of Pearl St while officers investigate a Vehicle vs. Pedestrian accident. pic.twitter.com/LmKLB7BwWB — Pasco Police Dept (@PascoPoliceDept) March 20, 2021

Shortly after around 2 a.m., the department Tweeted the roads were back open.

This story will be continuously updated.

