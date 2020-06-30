Roasters Coffee founder publicly announces resignation, apologizes for ‘lack of transparency’

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Wes Heyden, founder and owner of Roasters Coffee, publicly announced his resignation from his company Tuesday.

Heyden released a statement on the Roasters Facebook page after weeks of controversy over the company’s lack of public support for the Black Lives Matter movement and more recently, for tweets in which he revealed he was a sex offender because of crimes committed as a juvenile.

“No one was aware of my conviction and everyone on our staff was as shocked as the community to learn of it in the media, and on social channels this week,” he wrote.

In his statement, Heyden apologized for his lack of transparency about the conviction.

Heyden said he’s leaving the future of the company in the hands of current employees and company leaders, saying this will be “the first step, of many, in the process of completely removing myself from this company.”

Read the full statement here:

As of today, I am giving my full resignation publicly of any involvement in Roasters Coffee. I do this with deep gratitude and honor to have served the people of this amazing community. The value Roasters Coffee has received from its loyal customers during the last decade is humbling, so many baristas through the years have given incredibly, and they deserve the praise. They truly built a great local brand that has served almost every family and person in this community. The mission: At Roasters we exist first to make exceptional coffee. Once we have great coffee we then serve one another and in serving we find meaning, we fulfill our purpose. We exist to serve. This has been the truth of our existence since the early days in 2009, and each employee in this company trusted me to lead them in this mission to the greatest potential. I take full responsibility for current events and for the lack of transparency of my juvenile conviction. When I started in 2009 I never expected to become so influential and simply kept doing what I did best, serve others. No one was aware of my conviction and everyone on our staff was as shocked as the community to learn of it in the media, and on social channels this week. For that and for any wrongs I have done, I am deeply sorry. I know it’s heartbreaking for those in this company and for those that have been loyal to Roasters Coffee for so many years. With my departure, I am leaving Roasters in the capable hands of the leaders and employees who truly deserve to run this business to greater heights and to a better future. This will be the first step, of many, in the process of completely removing myself from this company. I will be forever grateful for the years of support and for the many people that gave Roasters a chance. If I can ask for anything, I ask that as a community you rally behind the managers and baristas and support them with heartfelt love. They all deserve it and are struggling with all of this just as most of you are. Sincerely,

Wes Heyden

