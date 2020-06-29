Roasters Coffee founder Wes Heyden resigns, source says

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Roasters Coffee founder and owner Wes Heyden has decided to resign from his company, according to an employee who asked to remain anonymous.

The Tri-Cities-based coffee chain has been criticized in recent weeks by supporters of Black Lives Matter for allegedly refraining from taking a stand on the movement and refusing to allow employees to show their support while at work.

A BLM protest was held over the weekend at the Roasters on Burden Boulevard near Road 68 in Pasco. A protest organizer told KAPP-KVEW many of those who participated were Roasters employees.

Then, a couple of purported tweets posted Sunday night by the Twitter account @ResilientCoffee, which was allegedly run by Heyden, started getting shared on social media. The tweets were made as replies to another Twitter user’s account.

“I can’t vote. I can’t buy a gun. I can’t rent an apartment. I can’t get an SBA loan. I’ve been hated! NO! If I protest anything it’ll be for reformed sex offenders so they can restore their freedoms that should be open to all people. #sexoffenderlivesmatter mostly juveniles,” on tweet said.

“Just saying, I’ve have [sic] less rights than most. Except I’m white which had its benefits. What’s worse being beat and profiled by cops, which I have over and over again, or living like you don’t deserve to? Being hated by all…,” the other tweet said.

Court records show Heyden was convicted of two sex crimes in Josephine County, Oregon in 1996.

By Monday morning, the @ResilientCoffee Twitter account was deleted.

On Monday, an employee showed KAPP-KVEW a group text message that was reportedly written by Heyden and sent to all Roasters employees by a regional manager on Heyden’s behalf:

All of you have been amazing supporters of Roasters Coffee’s desire to serve and love all, unfortunately I have no other option but to resign immediately. I will be handing over all authority to the long term employees that have helped build this company since we began. I love all of you and know that these kinds of experiences will be challenging but will bring out the best in everyone. Building this company was a labor of love. It was never about the money or the success, rather the desire to serve others, and in serving find a purpose to life. We did that and we do it well.. With this change I am confident Roasters will prevail without me much better than it did with me. I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart and I will always be available from afar for anyone that ever wants to reach out to me.. I love you, care for you, and look forward to seeing all of you continue to grow into the amazing people you are and will become. Sincerely, Wes Heyden

KAPP-KVEW has reached out to Roasters for comment.

Comments

comments