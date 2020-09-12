Roasters Coffee temporarily closes all locations due to air quality concerns

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

Roasters Coffee announced on Facebook Saturday that they have temporarily closed all of their locations due to air quality concerns.

The statement said they plan to resume operations on Sunday.

KAPP-KVEW’s Jason Valentine gave an update on the weather Saturday, saying the air quality advisory in the Tri-Cities is in effect until Monday morning.

Weather update for Saturday morning. Dense smoke advisory for Mid-Columbia. Air Quality Alert through Monday late morning. Posted by KAPP-KVEW Local News on Saturday, September 12, 2020

