Roasters donates over $4,000 to Tri-Cities Animal Shelter

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Roasters Coffee donated $4,270 to the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter through drink sales its recent “Community Giving Day.”

The Tri-Cities-based coffee chain vowed to donate all profits from drink sales on Monday, June 15 to the shelter.

“YOUR coffee purchases at our last community giving day raised $4270 for Tri-Cities Animal Shelter!” the company said on social media.

WOW. WOW. WOW. 🤩We are EXCITED to celebrate what YOU have done! 🙌YOUR coffee purchases at our last community giving… Posted by Roasters Coffee on Wednesday, June 17, 2020

