Roasters donating all drink profits on June 15 to Tri-Cities Animal Shelter

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Roasters Coffee is donating all profits from every drink sold Monday, June 15, to the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter.

All Roasters locations will be participating.

“Our local animal shelter spends countless hours ensuring our pets and soon-to-be pets are cared for and loved throughout the community. Please join us this Monday in supporting these wonderful people,” the coffee chain said in a news release.

The Tri-Cities Animal Shelter, located in Pasco, says it aims to teach kindness toward animals, implore pet owners to spay and neuter, educate the community on animal laws and improve the welfare of animals in the community.

“Our passion to take action and share information promotes change, reduces suffering, and saves lives. We do what we do out of compassion for animals and with compassion towards people. Our goal is not to build a more humane community, but to build a community where pets are treated like familia,” the shelter said.

The shelter officers pet adoption, animal social time, lost and found pet reporting, trap-neuter-return of community cats, animal control guidelines in each of the Tri-Cities, foster parent programs and more.

