Roasters employee tests positive for virus; West Richland store temporarily closed

David Mann by David Mann

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — Roasters temporarily closed its West Richland store at Kennedy and Keene on Thursday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The local coffee chain said a employee began showing symptoms on Saturday, July 11. The employee self-quarantined and has not returned to work since then.

The location will be closed to be cleaned for two days. It will be back open July 18.

📢 ATTENTION 📢Our Kennedy & Keene location in West Richland will be closed immediately due to an employee testing… Posted by Roasters Coffee on Thursday, July 16, 2020

