Man robs gas station with knife in Kennewick on Saturday

by Margo Cady

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Kennewick convenience store was robbed on Saturday night. Kennewick Police Department (KPD) attempted to pursue the suspect, but was not able to apprehend him.

The incident occurred on Saturday, October 30th at 5:45 p.m. The suspect took out a knife and demanded money from the clerk at Pacific Food, located at 3419 West Clearwater Avenue.

He then took the money, and rode off on a bicycle. KPD contained the area, and called in a K9 unit to track the suspect. KPD was not able to locate him, and are still actively investigating this incident.

According to KPD, the suspect is described as being in his mid-30’s, wearing a black coat with a grey hoodie underneath, black jeans, and white and green colored Nike high top shoes.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333 and reference case number 21-44960. Anonymous tips can also be reported here.

