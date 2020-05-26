Robbery suspect with ‘numerous warrants’ captured in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A robbery suspect with “numerous warrants” was arrested in Kennewick Monday, police said in a Facebook post.

Officers spotted 28-year-old Alexander Tanner near the intersection of Highway 395 and Kennewick Avenue. When they approached him, he ran southbound toward Fourth Avenue.

Tanner allegedly continued to resist arrest after the officers caught up to him, so the officers deployed a taser to debilitate him.

Police said Tanner was wanted for a recent robbery in addition to felony warrants for taking a motor vehicle without permission and possession of methamphetamine. He also had misdemeanor warrants for failure to stop for a police officers, driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license.

He was booked at the Benton County Jail Monday afternoon.

Additional charges of obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest will be forwarded to the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office.

