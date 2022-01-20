Rock slides shut down routes in Walla Walla County, no estimated time of reopening
WALLA WALLA CO., Wash — The Washington State Department of Transportation has closed US-730 in both directions between the Oregon state line and the Wallula Junction due to falling rocks and an unstable slope in the area.
WSDOT posted the notification on Wednesday at 2:32 p.m.
The rock slides have forced US-730 to remain closed into Thursday. WSDOT says there’s no estimated time of reopening.
The closure starts approximately 13 miles south of Pasco at the junction with US-12.
Check the Washington State Department of Transportation website for the latest road closures.
