Rocket debris, not meteor, caused Northwest fireball in sky, scientists say

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A group of fireballs seen streaking across the Pacific Northwest sky on Thursday night appear to have been the result of a rocket part breaking apart and burning in the atmosphere.

Just caught a meteor shower on camera?? pic.twitter.com/dNCbFoaLOD — vampire enthusiast (@vampyreparty) March 26, 2021

“While we await further confirmation on the details, here’s the unofficial information we have so far. The widely reported bright objects in the sky were the debris from a Falcon 9 rocket 2nd stage that did not successfully have a deorbit burn,” the National Weather Service in Seattle tweeted. “Based on the observed video, this looks more likely than a bolide meteor or similar object as they would be moving far faster on impact with our atmosphere. There are NO expected impacts on the ground in our region at this time. More info will be posted as it becomes available.”

Reports from central OR and the Tri-Cities WA of lights/fire or meteorites in the sky this evening. It appears the phenomenon is the result of Falcon 9. #orwx #wawx https://t.co/g6gYTfbVu9 — NWS Pendleton (@NWSPendleton) March 26, 2021

A popular astronomer at the Center for Astrophysics tweeted his observations.

Updated plot of the altitude vs time for the objects from the Starlink V1.0-L17 launch of Mar 4, showing the orbital decay of the second stage (just reentered) and the deployment rods (down in next week or so) as the Starlink payloads use ion thrusters to raise orbit pic.twitter.com/nr6mMZMWcI — Jonathan McDowell (@planet4589) March 26, 2021

Here are some details and video of that March 4 SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch and Starlink satellite delivery.

Deployment of 60 Starlink satellites confirmed pic.twitter.com/ta7iXyr7BK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 4, 2021

Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 4, 2021

Welcome to all my new followers from the Pacific North West. Now you all know what a space debris reentry looks like! — Jonathan McDowell (@planet4589) March 26, 2021

