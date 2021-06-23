Rollover car accident on Columbia River Rd leaves driver injured

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — One person was injured in a rollover car accident on Columbia River Rd on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the accident took place just north of Selph Landing.

Parts of Columbia River Rd were closed as local authorities investigated further.

This is a breaking news story. An update or follow-up article will be issued when further details become available.

