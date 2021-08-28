Rollover crash early Saturday kills Kennewick teen

by Margo Cady

Photo courtesy of Franklin County Fire District 3 Facebook page.

PASCO, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a Kennewick teen rolled his car on Saturday. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The rollover happened on Highway 395 at milepost 30 – just 7 miles north of Pasco. Only one car was in the crash, which police responded to around 6:45 a.m. on Saturday.

According to WSP, the teenager was not wearing a seatbelt. The cause of the rollover has not yet been determined.

