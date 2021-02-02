Rollover crash ends with Richland officer shooting man

RICHLAND, Wash. – An investigation in underway after a Richland officer shot a man believed to be involved in a rollover crash.

According to police, around 7 p.m. Monday night officers responded to a rollover crash off SR-240’s Lawless Drive Exit.

No one was inside the white pickup truck when officers arrived.

Officers began checking the area to locate anyone who might of been involved in the crash and while doing so they came in contact with a person.

Not long after officers contacted the suspect, shots were fired by a Richland officer near Duportail St and and SR-240.

Police say a man was struck and injured by the officers gun shots and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The condition of the suspect is unknown at this time.

Richland Police say no officers were injured.

The Special Investigations Unit is in charge of the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.