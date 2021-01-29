Rosenda Strong’s family hopes for justice in 2021

WAPATO, Wash. – 2021 will mark two years since Rosenda Strong, went missing and one year since her body was found in a freezer, in Toppenish.

Her sister, Cissy Strong Reyes said Rosenda was last seen with friends at the Legends Hotel and Casino in October 2018. She was missing for over 200 days until her body was found on July 4, 2019.

The Strong family said they’ve gotten few answers from local and state authorities, because this is an ongoing investigation.

With the new year, brings renewed hope that Rosenda Strong’s killer or killers, will be found.

“Rosenda was caring, loving, she was selfless. She made sure everyone was okay around her, before she thought about herself, she was a great mom to four beautiful kids,” Cissy said.

KAPP KVEW reached out the Seattle FBI Field Office and they said they haven’t forgotten about Rosenda’s case, but right now they don’t have any updates to share.

Cissy said healing has been difficult because they haven’t been able to give her a traditional burial; her body is still with the coroner.

“We can’t start the process yet, I wanna say not yet because we don’t have her back yet,” she said.

In the meantime, Cissy turned to advocacy for other Missing and Murdered Indigenous People cases, then the pandemic hit.

“We probably would’ve been out in the community last year, for events, so that takes; COVID really took away a lot,” she said.

Karman, Rosenda’s daughter, just wishes her mother was still here to celebrate life’s milestones.

“I just want my mother today to show me the right way, like how to be a mother to my four month old son, but I wish she was here today so she could be a grandma to my son,” she said.

As they help others with Missing and Murdered Indigenous Cases, the Strong family waits for justice, with a feeling that 2021 will be their year.

If you have any information on this case please contact the FBI at tips.fbi.gov.

