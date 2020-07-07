Ross set to reopen Thursday in Tri-Cities, Yakima Valley

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Ross Dress for Less locations in the Tri-Cities and Yakima Valley are set to reopen Thursday.

The off-price retailer has been closed locally since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in mid-March.

Last week, Benton, Franklin and Yakima counties were approved for Phase 1.5 of Washington’s Safe Start reopening plan, allowing retailers to reopen at 15% capacity. Customers can only shop for 30 minutes per trip.

On Tuesday, Ross employees said locations in Kennewick, Richland, Union Gap and Sunnyside will be back open Thursday morning:

Kennewick — 6705 W Canal Dr

Richland — 2917 Queensgate Dr

Union Gap — 1708 E Washington Ave

Sunnyside — 2010 Yakima Valley Hwy

Most Ross stores open at 10 a.m.

