Ross set to reopen Thursday in Tri-Cities, Yakima Valley
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Ross Dress for Less locations in the Tri-Cities and Yakima Valley are set to reopen Thursday.
The off-price retailer has been closed locally since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in mid-March.
Last week, Benton, Franklin and Yakima counties were approved for Phase 1.5 of Washington’s Safe Start reopening plan, allowing retailers to reopen at 15% capacity. Customers can only shop for 30 minutes per trip.
On Tuesday, Ross employees said locations in Kennewick, Richland, Union Gap and Sunnyside will be back open Thursday morning:
- Kennewick — 6705 W Canal Dr
- Richland — 2917 Queensgate Dr
- Union Gap — 1708 E Washington Ave
- Sunnyside — 2010 Yakima Valley Hwy
Most Ross stores open at 10 a.m.
