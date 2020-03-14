ROUND-UP: Here’s what we know about COVID-19 in Yakima, Kittitas counties

All KAPP-KVEW coverage on the COVID-19 outbreak in Yakima County and Kittitas County (updated Friday evenings)
Emily Goodell
Posted:
Updated:
by Emily Goodell
Covid 19 Round Up

MONDAY, MARCH 9TH — FRIDAY, MARCH 13TH

Here’s the latest on COVID-19 emergency declarations in Yakima County March 13, 2020

Here’s the latest on Yakima County school closures March 13, 2020

Students at Yakima school sent home early after positive COVID-19 case March 13, 2020

Third COVID-19 case in Yakima County March 13, 2020

HAPPENING NOW: Yakima County agencies are holding a press conference on COVID-19.

Posted by KAPP-KVEW Local News on Friday, March 13, 2020

GMNW is LIVE: an update to the two confirmed COVID-19 cases in Yakima, how the coronavirus is affecting the Tri-Cities’ economy, plus a chance for snow heading into your weekend ❄️ Watch: yaktrinews.com/video

Posted by KAPP-KVEW Local News on Friday, March 13, 2020

Yakima County agencies to hold joint COVID-19 press conference Friday  March 12, 2020

BREAKING: Yakima County Commissioners are holding a press conference about COVID-19 after two local residents test positive for the virus.

Posted by KAPP-KVEW Local News on Thursday, March 12, 2020

Yakima County, City of Yakima declare state of emergency over COVID-19 March 12, 2020

Yakima County residents test positive for coronavirus; both are over 60 March 12, 2020

Two confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in Yakima County March 12, 2020

The Wildhorse Resort and Casino employee now confirmed with the first case of Coronavirus in Umatilla County, two confirmed in Yakima County and three in Kittitas County… what the President is doing to help the nation. Plus, a stabbing in Richland overnight. Watch: yaktrinews.com/video

Posted by KAPP-KVEW Local News on Thursday, March 12, 2020

Third COVID-19 case in Kittitas County involves 56-year-old man March 11, 2020

Kittitas County announces second confirmed case of coronavirus March 11, 2020

Health district confirms first positive COVID-19 case in Kittitas County March 9, 2020

MONDAY, MARCH 2ND — SUNDAY, MARCH 8TH

Yakima Health District identifies possible COVID-19 exposure location in Moxee March 8, 2020

COVID-19 investigation in Kittitas County shows community spread likely March 7, 2020

Presumptive positive COVID-19 case in Kittitas County March 7, 2020

Mabton School District places travel restrictions over Coronavirus concerns March 6, 2020

Third test result for suspected COVID-19 in Kittitas Co. comes back negative March 4, 2020

Second person tests negative for COVID-19 in Kittitas Co., two more possible cases being investigated March 3, 2020

Yakima County patient tests negative for COVID-19 March 2, 2020

THURSDAY, JANUARY 30TH — SUNDAY, MARCH 1ST

Potential case of coronavirus (COVID-19) under investigation in Yakima Feb. 29, 2020

CWU student tests negative for novel coronavirus February 7, 2020

CWU student being tested for suspected case of coronavirus January 30, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments