ROUND-UP: Here’s what we know about COVID-19 in Yakima, Kittitas counties
All KAPP-KVEW coverage on the COVID-19 outbreak in Yakima County and Kittitas County (updated Friday evenings)
MONDAY, MARCH 9TH — FRIDAY, MARCH 13TH
Here’s the latest on COVID-19 emergency declarations in Yakima County March 13, 2020
Here’s the latest on Yakima County school closures March 13, 2020
Students at Yakima school sent home early after positive COVID-19 case March 13, 2020
Third COVID-19 case in Yakima County March 13, 2020
Yakima County agencies to hold joint COVID-19 press conference Friday March 12, 2020
Yakima County, City of Yakima declare state of emergency over COVID-19 March 12, 2020
Yakima County residents test positive for coronavirus; both are over 60 March 12, 2020
Two confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in Yakima County March 12, 2020
Third COVID-19 case in Kittitas County involves 56-year-old man March 11, 2020
Kittitas County announces second confirmed case of coronavirus March 11, 2020
Health district confirms first positive COVID-19 case in Kittitas County March 9, 2020
MONDAY, MARCH 2ND — SUNDAY, MARCH 8TH
Yakima Health District identifies possible COVID-19 exposure location in Moxee March 8, 2020
COVID-19 investigation in Kittitas County shows community spread likely March 7, 2020
Presumptive positive COVID-19 case in Kittitas County March 7, 2020
Mabton School District places travel restrictions over Coronavirus concerns March 6, 2020
Third test result for suspected COVID-19 in Kittitas Co. comes back negative March 4, 2020
Second person tests negative for COVID-19 in Kittitas Co., two more possible cases being investigated March 3, 2020
Yakima County patient tests negative for COVID-19 March 2, 2020
THURSDAY, JANUARY 30TH — SUNDAY, MARCH 1ST
Potential case of coronavirus (COVID-19) under investigation in Yakima Feb. 29, 2020
CWU student tests negative for novel coronavirus February 7, 2020
CWU student being tested for suspected case of coronavirus January 30, 2020
COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.